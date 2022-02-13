Best Bets for Black History Month: ‘Pose,’ ‘Self Made’ & More on Netflix

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders was whittled down a tad.
Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Among the actresses vying for their second Oscar, including Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”), who looks after her husband Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 remembrance “Belfast” (Focus), Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+), only Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”) landed a SAG...
Comments / 5