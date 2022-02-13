ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Best Bets for Black History Month: ‘Pose,’ ‘Self Made’ & More on Netflix

By TV Insider Staff
tvinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Black History Month, check out these picks on Netflix. Ruth Negga earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination opposite Joel Edgerton in this fact-based 2016 movie about the real-life couple who changed U.S. history...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 5

Related
TODAY.com

15 movies about Black history to watch with your family

A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema.
MLB
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

15 Oscar-Nominated Netflix Films to Watch in Honor of Awards Season

Every year, Netflix inches closer and closer to scooping the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white heavyweight Roma; in 2020, with Martin Scorsese’s elegiac The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s heartrending Marriage Story; and last time around, with David Fincher’s critical darling Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s zippy courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland was ultimately triumphant in 2021, but Netflix took home seven statuettes in total, the most of any single studio.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders was whittled down a tad. Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Among the actresses vying for their second Oscar, including Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”), who looks after her husband Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 remembrance “Belfast” (Focus), Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+), only Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”) landed a SAG...
MOVIES
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Joel Edgerton
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#U S History#Profiling#Racism#Fx#Octavia
The US Sun

Oscars 2022: How can I watch the nominated movies?

FOR many, the Oscars are the most anticipated movie award show of the year. Here are the nominees for Best Picture and where to watch them all before the big night on March 27. How can I watch Belfast?. Belfast follows the true story of a family living in the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Who’s the Real Anna Delvey?: The Backstory of ‘Inventing Anna’

Netflix calls her the “Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well.” But the question of who Anna Delvey really is has fascinated the American public ever since Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” went viral in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Porsha Williams Shares The Black-Owned Brands She Loves

When it comes to online shopping, Porsha Williams does her homework. Before buying face wash or a new designer bag, the author, entrepreneur, activist, mother and beloved “Real Housewife of Atlanta” star Googles, reads reviews and prioritizes buying from Black-owned brands. “I really like to research,” Williams told...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy