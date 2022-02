Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his side dodged a potential banana skin in the aftermath of their 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon. His side, looking to close the distance between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, were forced to work for their three points in Lancashire as Fabinho was rewarded for his persistence with a goal just five minutes before the end of the first half.

