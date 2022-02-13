ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers reportedly set to go 'all-in' for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

By Chris Schad
 1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers dubbed 2021 as the Green Bay Packers' version of "The Last Dance." But after another early playoff exit, it appears the two sides are ready for "The Last-Last Dance."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers's relationship with the Packers "is in as good a spot as it has been in quite a long time" and that it has bred optimism that the four-time MVP will return to the team in 2022.

"I've had good conversations with Green Bay," Rodgers told Rapoport. "I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick."

Much like Kirk Cousins' pending return to the Vikings, the Packers will have to go through some financial gymnastics to make this happen.

According to OverTheCap.com, Green Bay enters the offseason $50.7 million over the salary cap. The Packers also have a decision to make with Davante Adams who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

The possibility that Rodgers returns without his top target is slim but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers could "go all-in" and spread the value of a new contract with Rodgers into the future, lowering his cap hit and allowing Green Bay to build a team around him.

It's a similar blueprint the New Orleans Saints used to keep Drew Brees who owns an $11.5 million cap hit for the 2022 season despite retiring at the end of the 2021 campaign. The Saints also $75.9 million over the salary cap heading into this offseason.

Still, the Packers are coming off back-to-back 13-3 seasons and could go for broke this offseason. A similar strategy worked for the Los Angeles Rams, who are playing in the Super Bowl.

Even if the Packers have something in mind, the decision will ultimately be made by Rodgers. Rapoport said that Rodgers will take the next couple of weeks to consider his future but there is no timetable for a decision.

"No one knows for sure what Rodgers will do, except Rodgers," Rapoport said. "And no one will rush him to do it."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis, MN
