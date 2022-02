If you were raised in a Latinx household, you'll know that when it comes to mental health, we don't grow up talking about it. Personally, neither of us (Isabeth and Naydeline) talked about it with our parents until college, when we both went to therapy for the first time. It wasn't until we had the right language to discuss mental health that we felt comfortable enough to bring it up at home. So if the thought of admitting to your family that you're struggling makes you tense up, we totally get it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO