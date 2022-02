One day a varnish salesman walked into the office of the president of the Kent-Coffey Manufacturing Company. The young man was just sure he has the product that would improve the look of every piece of furniture made by the company. If, just by chance his pitch was rejected, he also represented the Central Glass Company, in addition to Reliance Varnish. He did not walk out of that office with an order in hand for either glass or varnish. However, something more important to the furniture industry happened.

