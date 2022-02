Scientists have found a new planet in our closest neighbouring planetary system.The new alien world, named Proxima d, is the third found in the system. It is also one of the lightest exoplanets ever found, with just a quarter of the mass of the Earth.The planet orbits around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our own Sun. It is a relatively short four light-years away.The first of its planets, named Proxima b, caused a stir when it was discovered in 2016. As well as being near to us, that Earth-sized planet was especially exciting because it could potentially be...

