With the Rams and Bengals punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, here are pending free agents from both teams the Steelers should try to add. While the Steelers will be watching the Super Bowl from the sideline this season, there should be quite a few names that should interest the team. With free agency right around the corner, adding a name from one of the top two teams in the league makes sense. The team did the same with Joe Haeg last offseason. Here are five Super Bowl free agents the Steelers must try and sign in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO