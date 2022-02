A grand opening celebration of a new cutting-edge campus at Highlands College was held on Feb. 3. The campus is located along the U.S. 280 corridor in the former HealthSouth headquarters, now Encompass Health. Highlands first acquired a portion of the property in 2016 as a new church campus and expanded to include central office space and the future home of Highlands College. The $50 million renovation to convert the former office building into an institution of higher learning began in 2020.

