ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Didier Drogba Rejoices in Chelsea's Club World Cup Final Win

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has rejoiced in Chelsea's Club World Cup win on Saturday night.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to win the title for the first time, with Kai Havertz's penalty deep into extra time sealing the deal for his side.

Drogba was in attendance at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium as he saw his former side become World Champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEaNg_0eDNlbhZ00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Blues legend commented on how big the achievement is for the club.

"Winning the Champions League, now being World Champions... it's a lot. I always see basketball teams say they are World Champions. Today, Chelsea is a World Champion. What an achievement.

"It means a lot. After 2012 we couldn't win it. I wasn't there and we lost it... That's why I came to support the team. I hope it worked! It's good to see them lift the trophy we are missing."

Drogba scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout in 2012 to send Chelsea to the Club World Cup that year, but left in the summer after eight years at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jY2Nj_0eDNlbhZ00
IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal of the game on Saturday, heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.

Palmeiras equalised soon after, with Raphael Veiga scoring from the spot after Thiago Silva was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The game required extra time to settle the tie, and Havertz's 117th minute winning penalty was enough to secure the title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Raphael Veiga
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Didier Drogba
CBS Sports

FIFA Club World Cup final score: Chelsea survive Palmeiras behind goals from Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku

Palmeiras almost took things to the wire but Chelsea's season of trophies continued with a 2-1 FIFA Club World Cup victory over South American champs in extra time. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz found the back of the net to ensure that Chelsea became not only Champions of Europe, but champions of the world. Luan had a match to forget conceding the winning penalty to Havertz and getting sent off in the closing seconds but Palmeiras overall had a match to be proud of.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#World Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of More Silverware During 2021/22 Season

N'Golo Kante is optimistic over Chelsea's chances of winning further silverware this season after they claimed their second trophy this season at the Club World Cup. A 2-1 win after extra-time on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi over Palmeiras ensured Thomas Tuchel's side added another title to their cabinet following the Super Cup triumph back in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
901
Followers
6K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy