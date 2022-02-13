ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remaining U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv – report

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy to Ukraine’s remaining diplomatic staff will work from the western city of Lviv, online newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda cited a U.S. diplomatic source as saying on Sunday,...

