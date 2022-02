WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, but he is leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024. The GOP governor talked about his political future. Republicans had hoped the popular governor would run for U.S. Senate and give them one of their best shots to flip a seat in a chamber currently split 50-50. But Hogan reiterated what he’s said previously: that being a U.S. senator simply is not appealing to him.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO