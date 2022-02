The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Senator Marco Rubio of Florida that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning and welcome to FACE THE NATION. There is an overwhelming amount of news this morning, especially on the international front, but we want to start with two extraordinary developments that threaten to further divide the Republican Party and impact our democracy. Late Friday, Republican National Committee members voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their work on the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol and the attempt to overturn election results, saying the two were part of a quote, "Democrat led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." The former Vice President, Mike Pence, rebuked President Trump's insistence that Pence could have rejected the Electoral College results on January 6th.

