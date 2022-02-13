Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO