Stocks

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the...

Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
Capula Management Ltd Purchases 240,457 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1,565.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,457 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Head to Head Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Embark Technology and NetScout Systems’...
ECONOMY
$1.17 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Man Group plc Has $34.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 358.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24.
VIDEO GAMES
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.
MARKETS
Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 345.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
STOCKS
CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of...
STOCKS
Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
STOCKS
iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Financial Survey

ISun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 13.1% of iSun shares are held by...
MARKETS
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
STOCKS
BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
STOCKS
Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.94.
STOCKS
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BURL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.55.
RETAIL
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS

