Stocks

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Raised by Man Group plc

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMan Group plc raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.
STOCKS
#Svb Financial Group#Sivb#Man Group Plc#Eaton Vance Management#Royal Bank Of Canada#Putnam Investments Llc#Truist Financial
etfdailynews.com

Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk. Risk & Volatility. Qualys has a beta of 0.69, meaning...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Castellan Group Sells 6,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Man Group plc Has $34.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 358.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 345.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capula Management Ltd Purchases 240,457 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1,565.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,457 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Financial Survey

ISun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 13.1% of iSun shares are held by...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.94.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS

