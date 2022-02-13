ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,077,000...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 345.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Head to Head Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Embark Technology and NetScout Systems’...
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk. Risk & Volatility. Qualys has a beta of 0.69, meaning...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Man Group plc Has $34.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 358.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,096 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capula Management Ltd Purchases 240,457 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1,565.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,457 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Castellan Group Sells 6,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

European stocks dropped sharply on Monday, extending last week’s selloff. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capital World Investors Sells 455,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,302,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 455,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,554,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS

