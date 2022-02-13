ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 218.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments...

investmentu.com

Dividend vs. Growth Stocks

Both dividend and growth stocks are useful investments, albeit for different reasons. Hence, before deciding to invest in either of them, it’s important to understand the purpose of each type of stock, as well as the benefits and potential downsides. The most basic view of dividend vs. growth stocks is that growth stocks are best for those who are early in their careers. This is what’s known as the wealth accumulation phase. Dividend stocks, then, are better for those who are later in their careers and need income now. Dividend investors can’t always wait years for their stocks to grow in order to provide a return.
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Head to Head Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Embark Technology and NetScout Systems’...
Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24.
Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Financial Survey

ISun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 13.1% of iSun shares are held by...
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.
CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of...
Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
Head to Head Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk. Risk & Volatility. Qualys has a beta of 0.69, meaning...
Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,096 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.94.
Capital World Investors Sells 455,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,302,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 455,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,554,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.
