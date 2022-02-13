Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.94.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO