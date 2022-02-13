Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO