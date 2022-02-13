ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net...

Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.
Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
EnLink Midstream's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EnLink Midstream ENLC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for FMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock.
Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,096 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Castellan Group Sells 6,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Andersons's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Andersons ANDE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
A Preview Of Henry Schein's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Henry Schein HSIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was down 4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 293,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,212,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 478,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,504,908 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.08. A number of research firms...
