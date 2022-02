By Florida fishing standards, this first morning at the St. Johns River wasn’t outstanding. But considering the weather this past week and all the questions rather than answers that practice produced, it was encouraging in both numbers and size.Topping the list of big bass caught this morning is a 7-pound, 2-ounce fish caught by John Crews. He always seems to do well at the St. Johns River, and Crews is set up for a big day. His 5-bass limit of 22-13 includes a 1-12. His next smallest fish is a 4-4.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO