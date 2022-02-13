ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the best Opens divisions ever?

By Ronnie Moore
bassmaster.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the 2019 St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Central Division rival some of the best rookie classes ever?. The five qualifiers from the 2019 Central Opens featured the likes of Wes Logan, John Cox, Caleb Kuphall, Taku Ito and Bob Downey. If anything, this is...

www.bassmaster.com

bassmaster.com

Cobb has one (big) keeper

Brandon Cobb had to fish until almost 2 o’clock this afternoon before he caught his first keeper. It was worth the wait. Cobb landed the big bass of the day so far - a 9-pounder - at 1:49. On a related big bass topic, you’ll notice that Bob Downey...
ANIMALS
bassmaster.com

DiPalma, Clouse add to the flurry

The importance of a St. Johns River game-changing bass has been repeatedly illustrated in the last couple of hours. The latest examples come from Greg DiPalma and Gary Clouse. Both had fallen into the danger zone of not making today’s top 47 cut. DiPalma was in 32nd place and Clouse in 40th after Day 1. Both were struggling today with only a couple of small keepers, then came the game-changers.
bassmaster.com

Matty Wong joins American Baitworks

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI – February 10, 2022, American Baitworks is excited to announce the addition of Bassmaster Elite Series angler Matty Wong to our pro fishing team. Wong will add American Baitworks products from Freedom Tackle and BaitFuel Fish Attractant to his tackle arsenal this season. Wong joins American...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Cox looking at 40-pound bag

John Cox has seen the potential for an incredible day. But so far he has only two small males in his livewell. He has seen big fish on beds in a lily pad flat. He said it had a 10-pounder, an eight, and a six, but he hasn’t been able to get them to bite.
ANIMALS
bassmaster.com

Downey: 22 pounds in 20 minutes

Adding the latest chapter in a long list of Elite Series highlights from the St. Johns River, Bob Downey just caught 22 pounds in 20 minutes. That doesn’t include a sixth bass that he culled in the flurry. “It’s insane!” Downey said. “There is so much life in here...
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Cox thrills with an epic day

John Cox knew there was something unusual in air early Saturday morning. “I was all over the place,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out why I was so nervous because I really didn’t know what was going to happen.”. Cox forgot his rainsuit and had...
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Cox back in his hot spot

John Cox is fishing a little bayou below the Rodman dam, according to photographer Andy Crawford, who is following Cox today. He hadn’t caught a fish as of 9 a.m. However he just saw a 'big one” but it didn’t stay on the bed when he passed it.
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

New fuels his bites with Baitfuel from American Baitworks

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI – American Baitworks is excited to announce the addition of Bassmaster Elite Series angler Bryan New to our pro fishing team. Bryan enters the 2022 season representing American Baitworks brand BaitFuel Fish Attractant. New joins American Baitworks Pro’s Cliff Crochet (MLF), Greg Vinson (MLF), JT Kenney...
HOBBIES
Sports
villages-news.com

Villager gets first-ever hole-in-one

Villager Waymond Barton got his first hole-in-one while golfing recently at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course. He scored the lucky ace at Hole #9. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
GOLF
Felix on a roll

LIVE Mix gets Elite makeover

LIVE Mix is getting a make-over. In season’s past LIVE Mix was simply an unhosted feed from the live cameras on the water at every Bassmaster Elite Event. These feeds from cameras not being used during the FS1 show on Fox Sports provided an opportunity for those without cable television or watching on phones to keep in touch with the ongoing Elite event.
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Felix on a roll

Austin Felix had a strong fishing reputation when he qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2019 via the Eastern Opens. We knew he was a great smallmouth angler and had the skills to do what it takes in clear water, but his skill in the south has shone bright in his three seasons. Felix almost took the Angler of the Year title in 2020 while en route to his Rookie of the Year season. On Day 1 of the 2022 Elite Serie season, Mark Zona dubbed Felix as his pick to win the 2022 AOY title as well. The stats back up that prediction because Felix is truly on a hot streak right now. Brock Mosley was equally on a hot streak from the end of 2020 into the beginning of 2021. Where Mosley maybe left off, Felix picked it up. Since Lake Fork in late April of 2021, he’s fished almost flawless.
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Yamaha Clip of the Day: Cooks' rally to Top 10

In the Yamaha Clip of the Day, we highlight Drew Cook's performance after a tough Day 1. Cook started the week in 84th and rallied into the cut and then into the Top 10, finishing the week in ninth.
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Crews makes critical catch

After a painfully slow morning, John Crews proved the value of patience and perseverance by dramatically changing his day with a 6-pound bass. Crews started in the St. Johns River, but caught only a 1 1/4-pounder. Moving to Rodman Reservoir where he started the previous two days, he spent two hours seeking the deep bite before moving shallow to look for spawners.
TEXAS STATE
bassmaster.com

Elite analysis - Day 3 in Palatka

John Crews saw his lead shrink today from slightly less than 10 pounds to 3 pounds 1 ounce, but against the charging tide of a changing top ten he did what he had to do to hold on. Just as yesterday’s hero Masayuki Matsushita closed in on Crews early this morning, the veteran Virginia pro landed a 6-pound “bag saver” that seemed to put him back firmly in command. Indeed, without that fish – and the change in tactics that produced it – Crews would have sacrificed the pole position. His weights have gone down every day, but he’s held onto his top spot.
PALATKA, FL
Putting in the work

Mullins culls up to 17-7

David Mullins has caught nine keepers today. His last one, a 2-14, helped him cull up to a 17-pound, 7-ounce limit that has him in 4th place on BassTrakk at 1 p.m. Photographer Andy Crawford reports that Mullins is fishing current in one of the St. Johns River backwater areas. Mullins said the current is the key to his bite, and he’s catching them shallow.
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Putting in the work

Faith — that’s the word I use to describe my outlook for the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season. It’s faith in what’s ahead and what’s coming. Fishing is no different than the rest of our lives and careers. For me, I’ll be keeping the faith in the fact that I know my abilities, and I know that God has a plan for me and my wife, Randi, and our careers.
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Did the dinner bell ring at 11:30?

After an extensive mid-morning lull, it seems a bass-feeding frenzy began at approximately 11:30. A glance at BassTrakk shows multiple fish catches since then, including some big ones. Topping the list is a 9-pounder by Caleb Sumrall, giving him 17 pounds for the day and vaulting him inside the top 10. (Well, to be accurate, Sumrall’s fish was recorded at 11:27.)
LIFESTYLE
bassmaster.com

Matsushita fishing “free”

After Elite rookie Bryan New won last year’s St. Johns River tournament, a new rookie, Masayuki Matsushita, has worked his way up the leaderboard and has positioned himself well for a Championship Sunday berth. After placing 41st on Day 1, the highly-skilled angler from Tokoname Aichi, Japan caught the...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Crews control set for Championship Sunday

PALATKA, Fla. — You can’t win a Bassmaster Elite event with one fish, but a single bite transformed John Crews’ day and kept the veteran from Salem, Va., in the lead on Day 3 of the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River with a three-day total of 58 pounds, 3 ounces.
PALATKA, FL
Comments / 0

Cook’s monumental comeback

Drew Cook ended Day 1 at the St. Johns River 10 spots out of last place - 84th in a 94-man field. He weighed three bass totaling 4 pounds. The fact that he’s competing on Championship Sunday is remarkable. “Absolutely, that’s my biggest comeback ever,” said Cook, who rebounded...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

