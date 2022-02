Rumbling, bumbling, stumbling was a tag line for ESPN anchor Chris Berman for a number of years. The saying can be brought out of the mothballs today to describe the Alabama Crimson Tide’s victory over Arkansas on Saturday. Twice the Tide let late double digit leads slip away, but recovered and did just enough to survive by a score of 68-67. Bama improved to 16-9 overall and 6-6 in the SEC while breaking the Hogs’ nine game winning streak, leaving Arkansas at 19-6 and 8-4 in the league.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO