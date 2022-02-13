GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Review – Messy Mythological Rogue-Lite

Did you enjoy Tales of Arise? If you enjoyed the game, or if you have yet to discover it, Bandai Namco has released a new animation made by ufotable. The animation introduces you to the game via brief explanation of the premise. In a nutshell, the Dahna and Rena people are in conflict. The technologically advanced Rena are using the Dahna to siphon energy out of all living things on the planet. Enter Alphen and Shionne, two people from opposite sides brought together to try and end the conflict. The animation is beautifully done.

