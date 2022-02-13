ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Review – Messy Mythological Rogue-Lite

By Jaz Sagoo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a plethora of games like Mother 3 and Jump Ultimate Stars that never made the trip across the ocean to the western part of the world. As fans clamor for the country-exclusives to be localized, Konami looks to reignite an obscure franchise that has never seen a global audience....

Tales of Arise Shionne SWAV Spiritale Figure Announced; Based On DLC Attire

During Wonder Festival 2022 Winter, a Japan event focusing on new figure reveals for anime and video game franchises, Spiritale announced an upcoming Tales of Arise figure for Shionne, the title’s primary heroine. The attire Shionne dons in this figure is based on her DLC SW-EQ02F costume and SW-IVY haircut style, designed by SWAV. Unfortunately, no prototype images or release windows of the figure were announced, but we will keep you updated when they are.
Beautiful New TALES OF ARISE Animation Released

Did you enjoy Tales of Arise? If you enjoyed the game, or if you have yet to discover it, Bandai Namco has released a new animation made by ufotable. The animation introduces you to the game via brief explanation of the premise. In a nutshell, the Dahna and Rena people are in conflict. The technologically advanced Rena are using the Dahna to siphon energy out of all living things on the planet. Enter Alphen and Shionne, two people from opposite sides brought together to try and end the conflict. The animation is beautifully done.
PlatinumGames wants to resurrect lost action game Scalebound

Remember Scalebound? The dragon-buddy dubstep-heavy action game from PlatinumGames was introduced in 2014 as an Xbox exclusive. It starred a cocky headphone-wearing hero who ran around a scenic open world, slashing enemies with the kind of hyperactive explosiveness we've come to expect from the Japanese studio. That cockiness was justified too, because backing our hero up was the kind of stoney-scaled dragon you'd expect to see as a late-game boss rather than a trusty sidekick.
Welcome To The Moon Review

Welcome to the Moon is the brand new campaign style, flip and write, board game from publisher Blue Cocker Games. Designed by Alexis Allard and Benoit Turpin, featuring artwork from Anne Heidsieck, the game sees 1 – 6 players blasting off from Earth to, you guessed it, the Moon! In an effort to save humanity players will, over the course of 8 games, blast off, land, mine and more. However, will this want to make you save humanity or does the experience not really take off? Let’s find out!
Before The Metaverse: Sega's Forgotten, Never-Released VR Headset

From films like The Lawnmower Man to Virtuosity — and all the Johnny Mnemonics in between — pop culture really made it feel like we were just one breakthrough away from plugging into virtual reality back in the 1990s. The actual technology available, however, proved otherwise. But if...
It’s a shame you can’t battle friends in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the changes are worth it

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is brave. After years of relative stagnancy and careful iteration, it represents a major step forward for the Pokemon franchise. Sure, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have made these changes in a game whose naming is clearly geared to angle it at a spin-off, but Legends Arceus is also set apart from Pokemon’s other side stories, which have generally speaking been more cheaply made and rooted in other genres. This is a spin-off with all the ambition and budget of a main game.
A Review of Moonfall, in the Form of Quotes About the Moon Falling

It’s been a while since a movie has come along that is as thoroughly explained by its title as Moonfall, the 18th feature from master of disaster Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, Godzilla, etc.). This epic action picture is not a satirical allegory about climate change, like the similarly plotted and far inferior recent Adam McKay comedy Don’t Look Up. It isn’t a soul-searching drama about planetary collision as a metaphor for clinical depression, like Lars von Trier’s 2011 art film Melancholia. This is just a simple, straightforward, gloriously stupid movie about the big rock that orbits our planet suddenly (and, for much of the film’s running time, inexplicably) falling out of the sky.
Land of Screens Review – Broken Hearts/Broken Connections

From the moment I saw the title, Land of Screens, I was apprehensive. Is this going to be some sort of judgmental screed about making ‘real connections’ in the ‘real world’ as we cast our electronic devices into a volcano? Fortunately, Land of Screens approaches those themes with subtlety. But unfortunately, the nuanced writing is the only part of Land of Screens that impresses.
Castle Morihisa Review – Grueling But Fun Deckbuilding Roguelike

Like the game itself, my Castle Morihisa review begins on an ominous note. If you’re not into deckbuilding roguelikes, you probably won’t enjoy this game. If you are a fan or you’re looking to get into the genre, this is a solid title that doesn’t bring much new to the table. And if you’re interested specifically in Japanese horror or history, Castle Morihisa is right up your alley. However, it only has so much to offer.
Dread Hunger Review – A Bold Blend of Survival and Deception

Over the past few years, social deception games have become an incredibly popular genre. Being stuck at home during the pandemic probably did it. The idea of — figuratively or literally — stabbing your friend in the back (in a game) became appealing, and Among Us was the biggest hit and tension reliever. Now there’s Dread Hunger, combining social deception mechanics with survival elements. Should it be your next game group jam?
Dying Light 2 review – unique and exhilarating, messy and uneven

Shortly after you arrive in the city of Old Villedor, a scatty, desperate man approaches you. He needs to prove his worth as a craftsman’s apprentice and has settled on a foolproof plan: using electrical fencing to stimulate the neighborhood’s goats into producing more milk. A few misadventures and one fatally overstimulated goat later, you hold in your hand the resulting creation: something messy, but still close to brilliant.
Infernax Review – A Bloody Good Time

When I set out to review Infernax, I thought I knew what I was getting into. It’s basically just Castlevania with a bloodier aesthetic, I told myself. I was delightfully wrong. As I said in my preview of Infernax, this game is very self-aware about its gory and sometimes schlocky contents. Oddly enough, this allows it to touch on one subject Castlevania never quit for me: religious horror. I won’t describe Infernax as nuanced, exactly, but there’s something very raw about it at times. This title walks the line between straightforward gory fun and a surprisingly interesting, largely non-verbal exploration of faith.
New on Switch: GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, OlliOlli World, Grapple Dog, PowerSlave Exhumed, EGGLIA Rebirth, and Ziggurat 2

This week’s eShop round-up is running behind as we believed last night’s mammoth Nintendo Direct may have seen a surprise release or two. While we didn’t see anything major, there was a small something – cult retro RPGs EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound are out now as part of the Switch Online library. If you’re new to these, be sure to grab the official player’s guide (available as a free PDF) too.
Rise of the Third Power Review – JRPG Delivers Nostalgia and Excellence

Developer Stegosoft has released its second game, Rise of the Third Power. Their goal was to create a “retro-themed, console-style role playing game”, and they definitely achieved it. It’s hard to not think of JRPG classic giants such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI when playing Rise of the Third Power. It features plenty of modern gameplay and quality of life upgrades, but the graphics, music, and overall aesthetic channel nostalgic Super Nintendo vibes. As a JRPG lover, I couldn’t help being seduced.
Claustrophobia Review – Fear of Being Trapped With This Game

Many people suffer from the fear of confined spaces. Add to the suffocating closeness the inhuman cries of monsters, and you have a yummy recipe for terror. That’s the idea behind Claustrophobia. Did the developers study the cookbook, or just wing it?. Claustrophobia is a first-person shooter/horror game. The...
Roguevania sidescroller GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon now available for Nintendo Switch; version 1.0 launches on February 17 for Steam

Konami has announced that 'roguevania' GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is now available for Nintendo Switch eShop, priced at $24.99. Additionally, the game's PC version will leave Steam Early Access and launch version 1.0 next week on February 17. A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available for $34.99, which includes a Digital...
Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Brings Action To VR Later This Year

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Brings Action To VR Later This Year. Peaky Blinders is one of the biggest televisions series in the world. It is known for its gritty, realistic nature as it ventures into the world of gangs in Birmingham, England. It follows the Shelby family who runs a popular criminal organization. Today, Maze Theory and Banijay have announced that Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom will be coming to Virtual Reality platforms later this year. Maze Theory is an independent video game studio that has dabbled in VR games including Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.
Life is Strange Remastered Collection Review – Rewinding Time

Life is Strange is an absolutely incredible game. It is one I usually end up playing once a year just because I love the setting and characters so much. All of that is preserved. However, this is not a great way to play these games. This collection suffers heavily from bugs and tends to put the negative qualities of Life is Strange and its prequel Before the Storm in the forefront.
