Malaysian Millennial Traders Are Skyrocketing Amidst the Pandemic

By Sponsored Content
theedgemarkets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a clear shift in perspective concerning finance among young adults as the pandemic continues. The severity of the crisis served as a wake-up call for those who are faced with the reality of unemployment, pay cuts, high living expenses and other financial needs. While some are taking...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Malaysian Economy Swings Back To Growth As Pandemic Curbs Ease

Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of last year, as coronavirus curbs were lifted and economic activity resumed. Gross domestic product rose 3.6% in the October-December period, the central bank said on Friday, faster than the 3.3% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up from a 4.5% decline in the previous quarter.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

EWM: The Bearish Trend Of Malaysian Stocks Is Likely To Persist

EWM invests in Malaysian stocks, which have maintained a bearish trend for over a year now. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) is an exchange-traded fund offering investors exposure to Malaysian stocks. The expense ratio is quite high at 0.50%, but the strategy is focused and niche, "proven" by the low level of assets under management (just $244.3 million as of February 4, 2022).
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Wall St mixed amid rate fears, slight easing in Ukraine tensions

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Feb 14): US stock indexes were mixed in volatile trading on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates, while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a possible invasion on Ukraine. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading, with energy shares down 2%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Millennials#Malaysian#Central Depository System#Tiktok
theodysseyonline.com

What Are the Best Shares Trading Platforms for Beginners?

Getting started as a new investor in the trading market can be overwhelming. The significant risk involved and the complicated financial terms used in trading platforms may be hard to understand. So, it is essential to choose a user-friendly platform that will help you start on the right foot. The...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Moves Every Cryptocurrency Investor Should Make in 2022

Crypto should help -- not hinder -- your efforts to build long-term wealth. A cryptocurrency investment plan is a good way to ensure crypto doesn't overshadow your other financial priorities. It's wise to balance your crypto portfolio in terms of overall risk and individual crypto sectors. The start of a...
MARKETS
Forbes Advisor

Best Bitcoin ETFs Of February 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Bitcoin is a newcomer to the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin ETFs allow investors to get exposure to the enticing potential of the most popular cryptocurrency without having to safely store it.
MARKETS
michiganchronicle.com

Inflation and the Pandemic: A Guide to Business Sense Amidst Uncertainty

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the economy especially hard. Not exclusive to America, the entire globe is experiencing the financial ramifications as prices and demand for goods hit an all-time high. The largest inflation in 40 years, December prices rose seven percent to end the year. As quarter one of 2022 is underway, there are no signs of the market cooling in the midst of the rise in COVID cases. This puts business owners at risk for major setbacks, even the potential of closing for good.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Philippine peso leads decline, Thai baht gains among mixed Asian forex

(Feb 14): Most Asian currencies and stocks were under pressure on Monday, with the Philippines peso leading declines as geopolitical tensions resulted in a boost to the US dollar, while the Thai baht touched a five-month high. The peso slipped as much as 0.3% to mark its worst day in...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Ukraine tensions

BENGALURU (Feb 14): Indian shares slumped on Monday, dragged down by banking stocks and as investors globally fretted over escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.1% to 17,018, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.1% at...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

FBM KLCI ends morning session mixed

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning trading session mixed with the key index rising 0.33%, lifted by bargain hunting in selected financial and energy heavyweights. At 12.30pm, the market bellwether gained 5.14 points to 1,584.03 from 1,578.89 at Friday's close. The index,...
WORLD
DailyFx

Options 101: Tips for Traders

In its most basic form, trading options offers the right to buy or sell an asset at a specified price by a certain date. Options can be used for speculation, hedging, or producing income. Options can offer leverage while capping your maximum loss exposure. When buying an option you can only lose the premium you paid for it (plus any commissions and fees), which is generally only a fraction of what it would cost to be long or short the underlying market. While there is potential for profit with trading options, traders should also carefully consider the potential for risk of loss associated with options trading.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Skyrocketed This Week

Peloton has received buyout interest from Amazon and Nike. The company installed a new CEO and is cutting 2,800 jobs as part of an effort to cut $800 million in costs. With subscriptions slowing, the company may face an uphill battle to return to full health. What happened. It may...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold stuck in tight range as traders brace for US inflation data

BENGALURU (Feb 10): Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday (Feb 10) as investors awaited US inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy tightening. Spot gold was steady at US$1,833.26 (about RM7,672.19) per ounce by 0113...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

TraderTV – How the Pandemic Spawned a New Class of Retail Traders learning from the Professionals

While the pandemic brought about great turbulence across financial markets, it also created an abundance of financial opportunities for those willing to take some financial risk whilst at home. The uptake in retail trading exploded, and while stock volatility was a cause for celebration for many, it also raised questions about how best to mitigate against severe financial losses for amateur traders.
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

China's 'zero-Covid' curbs may hurt global growth, says BOJ policymaker

TOKYO (Feb 9): China's "zero-Covid" restrictions could weigh on world growth by prolonging supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures, a Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker said, warning of the broadening fallout from rising Omicron variant cases. Board member Toyoaki Nakamura also said it is premature for the BOJ to...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Coinbase shares slip as app crashes briefly after Super Bowl ad

(Reuters) – Shares of the largest publicly listed U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase slipped in premarket trading on Monday, after a surge in traffic following a Super Bowl advertisement resulted in the app crashing briefly over the weekend. A floating, colorful QR code was displayed during NFL’s title game, the...
NFL
theedgemarkets.com

Anticipation of OPR hike spurred trading in financial stocks — Bursa

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Financial stocks saw increased trading ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Jan 20 on anticipation of a possible hike in the overnight policy rate (OPR), said Bursa Malaysia. “Leading up to the first MPC meeting [of 2022], the Bursa Malaysia Financial Services Index...
STOCKS

