Football

What’s on TV this week: Super Bowl LVI, Puppy Bowl XVIII, Sidney Poitier and more

denvergazette.com
 1 day ago

Now this is a story all about how “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” got flipped, turned upside down and rebooted as an hourlong drama titled simply “Bel-Air.” Jabari Banks stars. Anytime, Peacock. The action continues at the “2022 Winter Olympics” in Beijing. Various times, NBC,...

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NBC News

Super Bowl 2022: The most notable commercials released so far

Super Bowl Sunday will be, per usual, jam packed with ads. And, as they have done in recent years, many advertisers already released their spots on social media in the days leading up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This year, a highly...
Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
SheKnows

The Best Celebrity Appearances at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl this year, which means that the biggest football night of the year was hitting very close to home for some of our favorite stars — many of whom turned out for the big game at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoying a date night to A-listers like Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and Dwayne Johnson, there’s a ton of star power filling the air for this year’s game, and we haven’t even gotten to the long list of performers who killed it at this year’s half-time show.
StyleCaster

Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Are Almost as Entertaining as the Game This Year—Watch the Best Ones Here

Let’s be honest: tuning into these Super Bowl 2022 commercials is half of the fun of football’s biggest night—and this year, fans didn’t even have to wait until the big game day to start watching. Like last year’s Super Bowl commercials, many advertisers chose to get in on the fun early by releasing their Super Bowl 2022 commercials in the days leading up to the highly anticipated championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. Some early drops include Saturday Night Live alum Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson‘s commercial for Amazon Alexa, where the new parents...
Fortune

How to watch Super Bowl LVI live online for free—without cable

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After what can only be described as the most exciting collection of post-season games in NFL history, it all comes down to this. Should the Bengals win,...
CBS 58

Super Bowl LVI: Who scored and who fumbled on TV's biggest stage

(CNN) -- The Super Bowl is TV's biggest stage, offering maximum bang for advertisers' bucks and attracting names of equal stature. Yet too many of this year's commercials seemed to enlist celebrities -- or gangs of celebrities -- with no clear idea of what to do with them, and in several instances failing to trade off that for which they're famous.
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
