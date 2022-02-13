Netflix To Remove Iron Fist While Marvel Studios Prepares New Series

Some 14 years now since the sea change moment of 2008’s Iron Man and the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the MCU is still an entertainment and marketing machine of incredible complexity and box office value. With the full might of the Disney juggernaut behind it, the MCU continues to dominate the box office on a yearly basis, while also becoming the premiere content anchoring Disney+ throughout 2021 with the launch of series such as WandaVision and Loki. The studio closed out 2021 on a high note, in fact, as the December release of Spider-Man: No Way Home absolutely demolished expectations, taking in $1.7 billion worldwide during the height of the Omicron variant outbreak to become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.
