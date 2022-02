The make-ups continue for another week. With the NHL not involved in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID cases - something also impacting the Olympics themselves - this is the part of the month used to make up the previously postponed games. This week’s schedule is short and a bit unusual as a result. Still, the 2021-22 NHL season presses on. The Carolina Hurricanes remain at the top. Just ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and idle New York Rangers. The bottom is a more of a competition between the Philadelphia Flyers and a New Jersey Devils team that finally won a game (and a week!) recently. With Philly falling to the bottom for this snapshot (and look out, New York Islanders, you’re not far from the abyss.) this is the state of the Metropolitan Division prior to today’s games.

