Canada prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must ‘do their job’: minister

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (CTV Network) — The Canadian government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a “critical situation,” while also saying that police need to “do their job.”. “We...

