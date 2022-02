The Bradford boys swim team got back in the win column, with a 62-48 victory on the road over St. Marys. The St. Marys girls won 125-48 over the Bradford girls. “We knew this was a meet that the boys could win,” said Bradford coach Jeff Cattoni. “But there would be some close races to decide that fate... I was very pleased with the boys tonight, they all knew what they needed to do to win and did just that.”

BRADFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO