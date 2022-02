Thermal, Calif. – Feb. 12, 2022 – All eyes fell on the Grand Prix Arena Saturday night of Desert Circuit IV as top show jumping athletes competed for top honors in the $40,000 Adequan Grand Prix. Under the lights and in front of an impressive crowd at Desert International Horse Park, horse-and-rider combinations tried one by one to navigate the course fault free in order to secure a spot in the subsequent jump-off. At the conclusion of the prestigious class, it was Canada’s Ben Asselin on top aboard Veyron, owned by Attache Stables.

