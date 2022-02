The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the American Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 21 of 2018. The Crusaders and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross should still be riding high after a victory, while American will be looking to right the ship.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO