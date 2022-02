Dan Biggar described Wales’ 20-17 Guinness Six Nations victory over Scotland as one of his finest wins in the Welsh shirt.The Wales captain and fly-half, despite suffering an issue with his right knee, kicked four penalties and a clinching drop-goal 10 minutes from time.It meant that he marked his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions in style as the defending Six Nations champions revived their title challenge following a tame 29-7 defeat against Ireland last weekend.But Scotland have now lost 11 successive Tests to Wales in Cardiff – a sequence that stretches back 20...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO