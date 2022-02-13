ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chloe Kim, Fresh Off a Gold Medal, Just Wanted Snacks

By Eric He
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Kim loves snacks — churros, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, you name it. Even after winning a historic gold medal, she was looking for food. At a press conference after defending her snowboarding halfpipe championship, Kim sheepishly asked reporters in the room if anybody had...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Olympic Gold Champ Chloe Kim Followed Her Win With A Request For Snacks

Chloe Kim has priorities. After claiming a gold medal in snowboard halfpipe, the second for the snowboarder, Kim had one thing on her mind: Food (per TODAY). Following her morning flips and twists, Kim was rushed off to a press conference where she revealed she was a little rumbly in her tumbly, offering reporters this sweet nugget of a sound bite: "Also, if anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybe? I'm starving. It's lunchtime." It was truly a "Harry Potter"-like moment because food seemed to magically appear, per USA Today, as a U.S. Ski & Snowboard press officer gave the soon to be 2x gold medalist a chocolate bar, while others were quick to produce everything from crackers to Swiss Rolls — hopefully the Little Debbie variety.
CELEBRITIES
NBC New York

Chloe Kim Boyfriend Evan Berle Halfpipe Snowboarding

Chloe Kim won her second gold in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final, defending her title from 2018, and snaring the top of the podium for Team USA for just the second time of these Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old Californian became the first woman in history to earn back-to-back golds...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

2022 Olympic Medal Count: Where Team USA Ranks and Which Country is in the Lead

Team USA fell in the medal rankings for the 2022 Winter Olympics Friday in Beijing but there are still plenty of medals on the line and a lot of big events to go. After they finally got their first gold five days into the Games, the United States just kept going with big wins from stars like Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim. But Day 7 wasn't as kind to Team USA, as it failed to bring home a single medal.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sena Tomita
Person
Chloe Kim
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Olympics#Chloekim
Axios

U.S. wins gold medal in first-ever mixed team snowboard cross

Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner captured the gold medal on Sunday in the debut of the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. Driving the news: It was Team USA's fifth gold medal of these games, and Jacobellis' second gold after she won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder' From Haiti to Winter Olympics

Call it love at first snowflake. Long before he became Haiti’s first Winter Olympian, at the Beijing Games on Sunday, Richardson Viano was a scared orphan who'd just arrived in France from the poor Caribbean nation. His new adoptive parents were driving him to their home in the French...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Chicago

Erin Jackson Is The First Black Woman to Win Gold in Speed Skating

Team USA's Erin Jackson made history, becoming the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal by taking home gold in the women's 500m final in Beijing on Sunday. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked speed skater in the world, finished with a time of 37.04 seconds. Japan's Miho Takagi won silver, with ROC skater Angelina Golikova taking bronze.
SOCIETY
NBC Chicago

Watch Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue's Bronze-Winning Free Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue had a tough act to follow on Monday, but they were up to the task. The duo had to beat out fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates to guarantee a podium spot in the ice dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Hubbell and Donohue had barely gotten the higher score in the rhythm dance, putting the pairs back-to-back for Monday’s free skate.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Chicago

Kaillie Humphries' Family, Dog Party Ahead of Her Olympic Monobob Runs

Kaillie Humphries’ family, friends and dog are ready to watch her go for a third Olympic gold medal. Humphries will make her final runs in the inaugural Olympic women’s monobob competition at the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist holds a 1.04-second lead over Canada’s Christine de Bruin in second place.
PETS
NBC Chicago

Snow Postpones Women's Aerials at 2022 Olympics

Snow has postponed another event at the Winter Olympics. Women's aerials, which was set to have its qualifying round at Genting Snow Park, has been bumped back until Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET -- Monday afternoon in Beijing. It's the third event to be postponed at the 2022 Olympics this...
SWIMMING & SURFING
NBC Chicago

Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Eye First Monobob Medals

Kaillie Humphries is one step away from winning the first Olympic women's monobob event. The three-time Olympic medalist is in first place entering the final heat of the event on Sunday night. Teammate Elana Meyers Taylor sits in third place. Humphries, 36, posted the two best times in both heats...
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy