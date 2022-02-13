Chloe Kim, Fresh Off a Gold Medal, Just Wanted Snacks

Chloe Kim has priorities. After claiming a gold medal in snowboard halfpipe, the second for the snowboarder, Kim had one thing on her mind: Food (per TODAY). Following her morning flips and twists, Kim was rushed off to a press conference where she revealed she was a little rumbly in her tumbly, offering reporters this sweet nugget of a sound bite: "Also, if anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybe? I'm starving. It's lunchtime." It was truly a "Harry Potter"-like moment because food seemed to magically appear, per USA Today, as a U.S. Ski & Snowboard press officer gave the soon to be 2x gold medalist a chocolate bar, while others were quick to produce everything from crackers to Swiss Rolls — hopefully the Little Debbie variety.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO