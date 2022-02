TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state’s school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7. “Masking continues to be an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID and should be used in many circumstances,” the governor said. “In the coming weeks, the Department of Health will also be updating its guidance to help school districts make the best decisions as to whether and when masks should be worn.” Murphy said the state is ready to take this step due to declining Omicron cases and hospitalizations, as well as vaccination rates and availability among children. “Early...

