They say you are only as happy as your least happy child, to which a very wise psychotherapist friend of mine often replies: your children do not exist to make you happy, you exist to do that, so get on with it. It’s a rather harsh parenting pill that I have had to swallow: in our house, as in so many others, childhood anxiety reared its ugly head during the pandemic, and I felt miserable about it because I just want my child to feel good. But I also have a tendency to err into a place of guilt and blame myself for my child’s anxiety. Maybe if I wasn’t such a gigantic screw-up, she’d be happy all the time? Is this anxiety a sign that I am a terrible parent?

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO