Former Super Bowl MVP John Riggins Feels 'Completely Disenfranchised' After Commanders Name Change

By Jeremy Brener
 1 day ago

It's been less than two weeks since the Washington Commanders name has officially taken center stage in D.C., and people still have a lot to say.

It appears that many longtime football fans in Washington and those who once played for the organization are struggling to attach themselves to something new.

One of those people is Hall of Fame running back John Riggins, who played for the franchise from 1976-85. Riggins helped lead the Washington Redskins to their first Super Bowl win 39 years ago and was named Super Bowl XVII MVP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ACax_0eDN7ZUI00
Manny Rubio/USA Today Sports

Riggins shared his thoughts on the name change on an episode of his podcast, "The John Riggins Show."

"I feel completely disenfranchised," Riggins said. "I can't understand how anybody who once played under the old franchise name could possibly want to be a part of anything with the Washington Commanders."

While Riggins wants no part of the Commanders, there are other Washington legends who want to bridge the gap between the Redskins and Commanders.

Dexter Manley, Mark Moseley, Joe Theismann and Doc Walker, all part of the franchise's first team to win a Super Bowl, were all present during the name change ceremonies last week and are part of the past that's embracing the future.

"I kind of look at them and go, 'What's wrong with you? Don't you get it? You were invited to your own funeral,'" Riggins said.

After Riggins' comments, the Commanders pulled Riggins' jersey from the team store per his request.

Riggins echoes a lot of the sentiments fans have over the team that feels like it is losing its connection with the city, but maybe over time, the relationship between the franchise and one of its icons will begin to heal.

