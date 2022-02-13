ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Canada's men defeat China 5-0 to set up repeat encounter on Tuesday

olympics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada ended Group A with a comfortable 5-0 win over China on Sunday (13 February), then found out they would play the hosts again on Tuesday. The format of this men's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 sees the group winners and the best runner-up make automatic progress to the...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
Metro International

Olympics-Ice hockey-China lose to Germany but enter Hall of Fame

BEIJING (Reuters) -China lost 3-2 to Germany in men’s ice hockey at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday but celebrated just the same after giving the 2018 silver medallists a fright and scoring historic first goals at the Olympics. Thumped 8-0 by the United States in their Olympic debut...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corban Knight
Person
Adam Tambellini
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates 'strong' Sofia Goggia after downhill comeback at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin knows well how receiving words of encouragement is important during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. After failing to finish her first two events, the American felt "grateful" for the outpouring of support led by boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Team USA Punches Ticket to Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

Team USA is headed back to the championship game to defend their gold medal. The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. The team now has a date with rival Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal matches at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nhl Draft#Group A#Group C#Canadian
9News

Here's how US women's hockey team did against Finland in semifinals

BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The...
SPORTS
ESPN

U.S. women's hockey defeats Finland, set for Olympic gold-medal showdown vs. Canada

The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
fox34.com

U.S. men’s hockey remains unbeaten with 4-2 win over Canada

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. men’s 8-0 victory over China on Thursday came at little surprise. However, the team’s 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday has been one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Both teams came into these Games with their best amateurs....
LUBBOCK, TX
WPTV

Finland reaches quarterfinals with comeback win over Sweden

Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled battle to claim the top spot in Group C and a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. Trailing 3-0 heading into the third period, the Finns converted on back-to-back...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
HOCKEY
olympics.com

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Top things to know about Team China gold medallist Gao Tingyu

Gao Tingyu's name will be engraved in the People's Republic of China's Olympic history forever, and rightfully so. The 24-year-old claimed the men's Beijing 2022 500m gold medal in speed skating and set a new Winter Olympic record in the process with a time of 34.32, 0.09 seconds faster than the record set by Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen in PyeongChang 2018.
WORLD
olympics.com

Red Gerard Beijing 2022 schedule: 15 February, men's snowboard big air finals

On 15 February, USA star Red Gerard will compete in the men's snowboard big air finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below. Gerard is looking to better his fifth-place performance in the event at PyeongChang 2018. Four years ago, on the slopes in the Republic of Korea, the Colorado native made headlines around the world when, at the age of just 17 years old, he became the youngest snowboarder in history to win gold when he finished top of the podium in slopestyle. The diminutive trickster was unable to emulate that performance finishing just outside the medals in the slopestyle in Beijing 2022 settling for a fourth place. Gerard has another shot at a medal in the big air after earning the third-best score in the qualification round.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy