State Police have identified the state trooper involved in Saturday's officer-involved shooting in Buffalo as Trooper Anthony Nigro, a 14-year veteran of the New York State Police. State Police have also identified the deceased driver as 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania. The State Attorney General's Office is now investigating incident that occurred following a pursuit on the State Thruway and ended up in downtown Buffalo. The pursuit began, according to State Police, when troopers attempted to stop an erratic driver on Thruway in the town of Brant going over 100 mph.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO