Internet Slaps Down Mother of Groom's White 'Bridal' Dress for Son's Gay Wedding

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The mom was told her "bridal" dress choices could upstage her son and his partner at the...

AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
1d ago

Unless you are the one getting married, you Dont wear white or anything remotely to a bridal gown. If you cant follow those simple rules STAY HOME and wear whatever you want!

Sheryl Gamba
1d ago

I don't understand these moms now days.it seems like there always trying to out do the brides.Its ridiculous almost as they missed out on there own wedding and trying a redo.With them trying to be the center of attention This isn't the first time this has happened it goes with man and women weddings to.

JBINWV
1d ago

Gay wedding!? Now there are two words that should never be used together. Bahahahaha

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

