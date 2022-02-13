Lamar Jackson Makes His Super Bowl Prediction

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is going against the AFC North in the Super Bowl.

Jackson predicts the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game. He did not provide a final score.

"You're going to put me on the spot like that," Jackson said when asked to make a prediction by the NFL Network. "I'm just going to go with the more vets ... I'm going to say the Rams."

Jackson is looking forward to seeing a fun battle between Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his counterpart in Los Angeles Matthew Stafford.

Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with just under a minute remaining that gave the Rams a 20-19 win over Baltimore in Week 17. Stafford completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns. However, Stafford committed three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.

"Joe is playing lights out," Jackson said. "I watched him at LSU. I watched him do his thing there. I'm going to be playing against him twice a year each and every year now. Matt, he's been around for a long time. Ever since I was younger, he's been doing his thing ever since Detroit.

"It's going to be a great game."