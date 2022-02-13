ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump vs. McConnell: Top Republicans Fight Over Future of GOP

By Jason Lemon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As this year's midterms approach, the former president and the top Senate Republican are backing different...

Comments / 20

BGONEidiot45
1d ago

No doubt that ole turtleneck is a major problem but if we have to put up with him it's good to know that he at least sees reality.

Reply(2)
17
Evening joe
1d ago

Two men with no future fighting over control of the American Nazi party.

Reply
15
Tamcat
1d ago

McConnell is owned by China . He’s compromised completely . I’m all for America first . We need to use our tax money to take care of our own first . You can’t be a blessing unless you’re blessed . Taking care of our elderly none of them should pay one dollar for prescriptions ever . The fact we have elderly dying because they can’t afford their prescriptions is so very wrong in a country so rich we give billions of dollars to other countries . No money should leave our shores until everyone has a place to live and our elderly are taken care of as they should be . Everything needs to be manufactured here . Our medications for sure made here it’s a national security problem to have all our antibiotics made in China .

Reply
3
New Poll: Trump More Than DOUBLES Joe Biden’s Support — Among People Who Didn’t Vote in 2020

Support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election more than doubles that of President Joe Biden — among people who did not vote at all in 2020. Respondents to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released this week were asked “If the candidates for the Presidential Election on November 5, 2024 are as follows, for whom will you vote?”
Washington Examiner

Of course they spied on Trump

OF COURSE THEY SPIED ON TRUMP. One of the most contentious claims Donald Trump ever made was his insistence that he had been the target of spying. He made the charge in several different ways. For example, in March 2017, Trump, just two months in office, tweeted, "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Two years later, in April 2019, he was less specific but equally adamant when he said, "There was absolutely spying into my campaign." In August 2020, during his Republican National Committee acceptance speech, he said, "Remember this: They spied on my campaign."
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Jordan seems to back Trump's comment about executing Clinton aides

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seemed to agree Sunday with a statement from former President Donald Trump that suggested some of Hillary Clinton's associates deserve to be executed. Trump made the remark in response to a Fox News report saying John Durham, a special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the roots of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, found evidence that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign tried to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower.
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
mediaite.com

NEW POLL: Non-College White Women Only Ones Who Believe Biden ‘Did NOT Legitimately’ Beat Trump in 2020 Election

White women without a college degree are the only non-political subgroup that believes President Joe Biden did not legitimately beat former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own...
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
Dallas News

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is peddling baseless conspiracy theory that FBI incited Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
