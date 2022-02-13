Trump vs. McConnell: Top Republicans Fight Over Future of GOP
As this year's midterms approach, the former president and the top Senate Republican are backing different...www.newsweek.com
No doubt that ole turtleneck is a major problem but if we have to put up with him it's good to know that he at least sees reality.
Two men with no future fighting over control of the American Nazi party.
McConnell is owned by China . He’s compromised completely . I’m all for America first . We need to use our tax money to take care of our own first . You can’t be a blessing unless you’re blessed . Taking care of our elderly none of them should pay one dollar for prescriptions ever . The fact we have elderly dying because they can’t afford their prescriptions is so very wrong in a country so rich we give billions of dollars to other countries . No money should leave our shores until everyone has a place to live and our elderly are taken care of as they should be . Everything needs to be manufactured here . Our medications for sure made here it’s a national security problem to have all our antibiotics made in China .
