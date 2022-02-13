Black History Month: History of civil rights activism in North Carolina

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
Rep Cori Bush displayed a photo of a lynching on the House floor as she delivered a speech denouncing Republican attempts to censor the United States’ history of racism.“St Louis and I rise today because if America’s students are not taught the truth in school, we can at least make the House of Representatives their classroom,” the Missouri Democrat said in a speech. Ms Bush’s words come as schools across the country attempt to ban books that deal with racism. Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win the commonwealth’s governorship in a decade largely on the...
Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
This year's theme, Black Health and Wellness, pays homage to medical scholars and health care providers. Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Black History Month celebrates the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s history.
Growing up in the 1970s, we had a black-and-white TV with aluminum foil on the antenna, which means I’m old enough to remember when Black History Month was still Negro History Week. Back then, the historic contributions of African Americans were something you rarely heard much about, even during that week.
February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
It’s February and the beginning of Black History Month. Only this idea for education and promotion of Black history didn’t just come about on a whim. According to an NPR article published this week, a man named Carter G. Woodson first came up with the idea in 1926. His parents were recently freed Virginian slaves, and he worried that Black children were not being taught about their own ancestry as stated from FOX ktvu.
TIFTON — Black History Month activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College begin Sunday with a kick-off performance by ABAC musicians and a speech by Judge Larry Mims at 6 p.m. in Driggers Hall. ABAC fine arts major Elijah Alford organized the program. “The reason I put this program together...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a room where past and present reside that keeps third-generation dentist, Dr. Billy Jamerson, together. “There’s a picture up on the wall there. The picture says, ‘If you seem further than others, it’s because I’ve stood on the shoulders of giants.’ And these giants are all around me in […]
CHICAGO (CBS) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we’re going to take you to a West Side church that has a powerful connection to the civil rights movement and the fight for housing equality. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports Stone Temple Baptist Church in North Lawndale...
R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
As we enter Black History Month, I reflect on the varied meanings it has held for me throughout the many stages of my life. When I was young, it felt like an obligatory time of homework and essays about Black historical figures. As I matured, it began to hold a great sense of pride for what my ancestors not only endured but survived. Today, for me, it represents celebration. A beautiful time to rejoice and show deep gratitude for all the accomplishments, discoveries and steadfast determination of the African diaspora.
The levels of tone-deafness displayed during Black History Month always seem subsequently be more ignorant, and this year has already been no exception within the first week of the annual observation honoring the historical accomplishments of and contributions from African Americans. Case in point: A mostly white Catholic high school...
On the first day of BHM, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears tweeted a video message that seemed to be very careful about making sure "all people of all colors" were comfortable instead of just recognizing the month as a celebration by, for and about Blackity-Black people and our historical achievements.
At least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting in 2021, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. In Georgia , Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law limiting the number of drop boxes for ballots; in Texas , Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning 24-hour and drive-thru voting .
Dr. Alveda King says that U.S. history has its difficult moments. Specifically, she talks about its season of slavery and its season of segregation. Dr. King says we should also celebrate our accomplishments and advancements.
