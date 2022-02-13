ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month: Civil rights groups in North Carolina

By Loretta Boniti
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina is home to some of the...

The Independent

Cori Bush displays photo of lynching on House floor in protest at efforts to censor Black history

Rep Cori Bush displayed a photo of a lynching on the House floor as she delivered a speech denouncing Republican attempts to censor the United States’ history of racism.“St Louis and I rise today because if America’s students are not taught the truth in school, we can at least make the House of Representatives their classroom,” the Missouri Democrat said in a speech. Ms Bush’s words come as schools across the country attempt to ban books that deal with racism. Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win the commonwealth’s governorship in a decade largely on the...
BET

Black History Month: 10 Black Grassroots Activists In The Movement Today

Black History Month often uplifts renowned trailblazers leading national calls for institutional change. Leaders like Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X., Ella Baker, Medgar Evers, Ida B. Wells, Fannie Lou Hamer, and many more have all been catalysts for progressive change in America that continues to impact all Americans today. Just like these historic changemakers, grassroots freedom fighters today are creating the change that will be talked about for generations to come. Here are 10 who are on the ground continuing to lead the fight for racial justice:
AL.com

Jim Peppler’s Photos from the Civil Rights Movement captured Black history in Alabama

Few have chronicled Alabama history the way Jim Peppler has. The photographer was on the ground during the mid-1960s for the Southern Courier, a Montgomery, Alabama-based weekly newspaper founded by Harvard University students to cover the Civil Rights Movement and people of color, both of which had largely been ignored throughout the South and rest of the nation.
Payson Roundup

Democratic group presents documentary shown to commemorate Black History Month

To commemorate Black History Month, members of the community were invited to view a documentary titled “Power to Heal” at Messinger’s funeral home here in Payson. The film, produced in part by a grant from the Endowment for the Humanities, and narrated by actor Danny Glover, tells a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans. The Democrats of Rim Country, Women’s Caucus, brought it to the community.
North Carolina State
Kansas City Star

KC Black History: KCQ reflects on 1968 student-led Civil Rights walkouts that shook the city

Editor’s note: This story is part of our Black History Month KCQ series and was fueled by questions from students in Kansas City area Black Student Unions. Students at North Kansas City High School asked about what role high school students played in the civil rights movement in KC. These walkouts after MLK’s assasination are just one example of student activism in our city, which continues today.
wfxrtv.com

Black History Month: Moton Museum in Farmville tells the story of the strike that sparked the modern Civil Rights movement

The civil rights movement in America started when ordinary people took a stand and demanded change. In 1951, Barbara Johns decided that change was necessary and led a strike of Black students. The Moton Student Strike produced three-fourths of the plaintiffs in Brown vs Board of Education and marked the start of the modern civil rights movement in America. The Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville is the home of this story. Living Local host Kianna Price talks with Cameron Patterson, executive director of the Moton Museum.
wwno.org

The life of a 'Civil Rights Queen'

In the 1940s and 50s, when Constance Baker Motley walked into a courtroom in the Deep South to try a case, people stared. And then they stared some more. For one thing, women lawyers were pretty rare at that time. For another, it was a safe bet that no one—regardless of race—had ever seen a Negro woman lawyer, let alone one with such imposing height and regal carriage. Add to that the fact that Motley was always impeccably turned out in a well-cut dress, high heels and a matching handbag, and often draped in her signature pearl necklace. She was, quite simply, a unicorn—one battling (genteely, but insistently) for civil rights.
Rock Hill Herald

White supremacist flyers distributed by men in ski masks shock Texas area, group says

Racist flyers that residents say were distributed in their Texas neighborhood by men in ski masks are drawing criticism from an advocacy and civil rights group. Residents in Harris County near Cypress found flyers promoting the white supremacist group Identity Aryan Freedom Network on their cars and front doors the weekend of Feb. 5, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a news release.
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
