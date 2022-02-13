ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

World's Tallest Digital Valentine’s Day Greeting, Largest LED Lips, Hearts, Flying Cupids Ignite Paramount Miami Skyline

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tM7Vi_0eDMyPjh00

MIAMI, FLORIDA – /EINPresswire.com/ — The world’s tallest digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” message of love; the world’s largest L.E.D. animated kissing lips; the world’s most-enormous electronic hearts; and a colossal collage of flying cupids, are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Celebration of Romance

Through Monday, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting its state-of-the-art animation lighting system – illuminating the “Magic City” with symbols of love during this year’s annual celebration of romance and affection.

Details

During the next two nights, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper will glow with the gigantic phrase, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The vertical image measures 233-yards.

The digital display then transitions into an L.E.D. mosaic of kissing lips that smother Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall rooftop crown.

And, through the building’s 700-foot-center column appears a flurry of floating hearts, which then morph into wing-flapping white silhouettes of Cupid – the mythical archer GOD of romance.

Continuous Lightings

The tower lightings appear through Monday, February 14, 2022.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites every morning, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The skyscraper lights-up again, at sunset, at 5:30 p.m. and will continue through midnight.

The building glows for a duration of 10-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by Gavin Cooper, CEO of L.E.D. Smith, Inc., of West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular Valentine’s Day weekend tower lighting is a heart-throbbing, shining beacon spreading love around the world,” says Royal Palm Companies development firm CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “During these challenging times we all need a little bit of love, and we are delivering a whole-lot-of-it at Paramount Miami Worldcenter.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Defended From Charges Of Handing Out Free Crack Pipes, Without Being Able To Say What The Plan Is

Liberals have gone into overdrive to defend the latest folly from the Biden administration, whose policies bounce between absurd and ridiculous and divisive and destructive. As The Free Press recently noted, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and 15 of his fellow Republicans introduced a bill to prevent President Joe Biden from spending taxpayer money on providing free crack pipes to junkies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Decline A Penny As Upward Pressure Remains

Florida gas prices declined a penny last week, but strong upward pressure remains on prices at the pump. The average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday. That is the most expensive daily average since July 2014. From there, the state average gradually slipped lower through the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Sunset, FL
State
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Al Lopez COVID-19 Testing Site Closing

TAMPA, FL. – With continuing cases rates decreasing and the increased capability of private pharmacies, healthcare providers, and home testing kits available to now meet the demand for COVID-19 testing, the City of Tampa will be closing our Al Lopez and Al Barnes COVID-19 Testing Sites. Last Day of...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere: Easement Dispute Traps Family In Their Rented Home

PLANT CITY, FL. – A tenant father and his children have recently been unable to get to work or school because the neighbors dug a deep trench disabling any vehicle from leaving their rented house. Now, the landlord has filed in the courts, to dig up his legal rights about a disputed easement that exists between the homes of two Gordon families and the undisclosed renter.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

$1M Russian Painting Nearly Destroyed After A Security Guard ‘Doodles’ Eyes Onto The Canvas

A painting reportedly worth $1 million was ruined after a goon drew graffiti on it with a ballpoint pen. The vandal was a Russian security guard hired to protect the painting. The 60-year-old guard, who worked for a private security company, had come in for his first day at his new job when boredom drove him to draw a pair of eyes on a million-dollar painting with a ballpoint pen.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Skyline#Paramount Pictures#L E D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
The Free Press - TFP

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 7,000

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped below 7,000 after a surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that showed 6,741 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 7,129 on Wednesday. The data...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Three Florida Players Win $3,000,000 Total From Scratch-Off Tickets This Week

The Florida Lottery announced three new millionaires this week and all three are from playing scratch-off tickets. According to the Florida Lottery, on Monday, Frank O’Dell, of Hernando, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Bake Back America to Honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Victims with Acts of Kindness

Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness. PARKLAND, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In the wake of the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead back on Feb 14th, 2018, Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness.
PARKLAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy