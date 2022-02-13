World's Tallest Digital Valentine’s Day Greeting, Largest LED Lips, Hearts, Flying Cupids Ignite Paramount Miami Skyline

MIAMI, FLORIDA – /EINPresswire.com/ — The world’s tallest digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” message of love; the world’s largest L.E.D. animated kissing lips; the world’s most-enormous electronic hearts; and a colossal collage of flying cupids, are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Celebration of Romance

Through Monday, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting its state-of-the-art animation lighting system – illuminating the “Magic City” with symbols of love during this year’s annual celebration of romance and affection.

Details

During the next two nights, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper will glow with the gigantic phrase, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The vertical image measures 233-yards.

The digital display then transitions into an L.E.D. mosaic of kissing lips that smother Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall rooftop crown.

And, through the building’s 700-foot-center column appears a flurry of floating hearts, which then morph into wing-flapping white silhouettes of Cupid – the mythical archer GOD of romance.

Continuous Lightings

The tower lightings appear through Monday, February 14, 2022.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites every morning, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The skyscraper lights-up again, at sunset, at 5:30 p.m. and will continue through midnight.

The building glows for a duration of 10-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by Gavin Cooper, CEO of L.E.D. Smith, Inc., of West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular Valentine’s Day weekend tower lighting is a heart-throbbing, shining beacon spreading love around the world,” says Royal Palm Companies development firm CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “During these challenging times we all need a little bit of love, and we are delivering a whole-lot-of-it at Paramount Miami Worldcenter.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.