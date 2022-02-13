THE HEART OF GOD LEGACY LUNCHEON

On Saturday (February 12th), Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson took to his Instagram account to share details about the powerful message of his new book Uncanceled. “When my sister dragged a pastor to talk to me at the bar I operated, I mocked them at first,” the Duck Dynasty star proclaimed. “Like C.S. Lewis said, infinite joy was offered to me, and I ignored it to fool around with getting high, getting drunk, and getting laid. Sin makes big promises, but it never delivers. We get so caught up in what little we have that the thought of losing it terrifies us. That’s why the threat of cancel culture is so powerful.”

