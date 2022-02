AUBURN, Alabama – Freshman Bri Ellis, called on to pinch hit, was aggravated as she stood at the plate at Jane B. Moore Field. Auburn led St. John’s 7-0 in the fifth inning. With one runner, she could secure a run-rule victory with a hit. She did more than that. She drove a 1-2 pitch far over the left field fence for her first college home run and a 9-0 Auburn victory.

