Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson hailed matchwinner Fabinho for victory at Burnley. Fabinho struck the only goal of the game. Robertson told the club's website: "His all-round game has been magnificent. He is well known for breaking up the play and getting the balls back and feeding the strikers more so, but he seems to be popping up at the right place at the right time just now.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO