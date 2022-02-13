WATCH: Nick Baumgartner does his best Will Ferrell impression

Will Ferrell always pictured himself having a stereotypical desk job with a briefcase filled with stability. The actor, writer, and producer examined his “circuitous route” to comedy on an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast. He had a happy suburban-style childhood in Irvine, California and majored in sports information at USC with the plan to become a sports broadcaster. A career in comedy was never his goal nor was it even on his radar. He did, however, enjoy being funny whenever the opportunity presented itself. In high school, he wrote radio skits for the morning announcements, which became a popular recurring bit. “It was so much fun and the time flew by [writing them] that I thought I should remember this feeling because this didn't feel hard and it felt fun, and the next morning we read our little thing and people loved it.” That morsel of encouragement was followed by another unexpected supporter in his friend’s literary professor, Ronald Gottesman, at USC. During his work study, Ferrell dressed up as a janitor and interrupted the class in an attempt to make his friend laugh, but ended up making the stern professor chuckle as well. “There’s just people along the way who have kind of given you the confidence to explore these things.”

