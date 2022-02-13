ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings for $1.53 million in IPL

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Liam Livingstone was among the big signings in the Indian Premier League after Punjab Kings hired the England all-rounder for 115 million rupees ($1.53 million) in the second round of auctions on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans tried to get Livingstone before Punjab claimed the power-hitter, who can also turn his arm as a spinner in the Twenty20 format.

“We are close to achieving what we wanted to put together, despite the challenging environment,” Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said.

“To get some great players in the lineup like (Kagiso) Rabada, (Jonny) Bairstow and (Shikhar) Dhawan … now Livingstone and Odean (Smith) ... is really good.”

Jofra Archer might not recover from injury in time to compete in this year’s IPL, but still the English fast bowler was sold to Mumbai Indians for 80 million rupees ($1.06 million). Mumbai also managed to buy Tim David for 82.5 million rupees ($1.1 million) after Kolkata Knight Riders showed plenty of interest in the hard-hitting batter.

“(Mumbai) has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket,” Archer said in a message. “I’m so glad that I’ve finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise.”

Gujarat got three major signings when it bought South Africa’s David Miller for 30 million rupees ($400,000), Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for 24 million rupees ($320,000) and Wriddhiman Saha for 19 million rupees ($253,000).

Sam Billings could be Kolkata’s first choice wicketkeeper this season after he was sold for 20 million rupees ($266,000) and Chennai Super Kings got Chris Jordan for 36 million rupees ($480,000).

British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who fell unconscious while conducting the bidding on Saturday, said in a video message that he was “absolutely fine” but could not “give a 100% performance” and had stayed away on the second day of the bidding.

Charu Sharma, an Indian sports commentator and quiz master, who replaced Edmeades on Saturday continued to conduct the auction n the southern city of Bengaluru on Sunday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales and Scotland fans in Cardiff for Six Nations clash

These were the scenes in Cardiff city centre as Wales prepared to take on Scotland in a Six Nations clash on Saturday. It's the first of three home games at the Principality Stadium which have been welcomed by the hospitality trade as each game is thought to attract about £20m to the city.
WORLD
Sporting News

Tim David cashes in, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith miss out during IPL auction

Tim David has been purchased for a staggering $1.53m AUD during the IPL auction on Sunday night - more than any other Australia player. The 25-year-old, who originally hails from Singapore, has been making a name for himself in T20 leagues around the world including the Big Bash, where the Hurricanes batsman has become known for his power-hitting.
SPORTS
90min.com

Kerala Blasters edge past SC East Bengal to get back into semis contention

Kerala Blasters FC breached the top-four positions after securing a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Yellows reached the third position from sixth, thanks to the solitary goal by Enes Sipovic (49’) who scored the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wade
Person
Wriddhiman Saha
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Anil Kumble
Person
Liam Livingstone
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: Angulo, Bipin power Mumbai past Odisha, back into top 4

A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC at the Fatorda on Sunday, and lift them to fourth in the table. Odisha remain seventh. A brace each from Igor Angulo (41', 70') and Bipin Singh (47', 73') saw Mumbai take the comfortable win, despite Jonathas' (90+1') goal/ and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table.
SOCCER
90min.com

Mumbai demolish Odisha to storm into fourth in the table

A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A brace each from Igor Angulo (41’, 70’) and Bipin Singh (47’, 73’) was enough to cancel Jonathas’ (90+1’) goal and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table. On the other hand, the Kalinga Warriors are left licking their wounds as they remain stuck in seventh place.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipl#Cricket#Punjab Kings#Bengaluru#Ap#The Indian Premier League#Gujarat Titans#Indians#Kolkata Knight#Australian#Chennai Super Kings#British
BBC

IPL: Mark Wood bought for £734,000 by Lucknow Super Giants at auction

England fast bowler Mark Wood was bought for £734,000 by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants on day one of the Indian Premier League auction. Wood, 32, withdrew from last year's auction to spend more time with his family. England batter Jason Roy was bought by Gujarat Titans, the other...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2022

Anyone who knows anything about cricket knows the name Virat Kohli. After all, the former captain of the Indian national team is widely considered one of the best batsmen in the history of the sport. In this post we’re looking at Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2022. It’s...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy