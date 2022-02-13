Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings for $1.53 million in IPL

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Liam Livingstone was among the big signings in the Indian Premier League after Punjab Kings hired the England all-rounder for 115 million rupees ($1.53 million) in the second round of auctions on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans tried to get Livingstone before Punjab claimed the power-hitter, who can also turn his arm as a spinner in the Twenty20 format.

“We are close to achieving what we wanted to put together, despite the challenging environment,” Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said.

“To get some great players in the lineup like (Kagiso) Rabada, (Jonny) Bairstow and (Shikhar) Dhawan … now Livingstone and Odean (Smith) ... is really good.”

Jofra Archer might not recover from injury in time to compete in this year’s IPL, but still the English fast bowler was sold to Mumbai Indians for 80 million rupees ($1.06 million). Mumbai also managed to buy Tim David for 82.5 million rupees ($1.1 million) after Kolkata Knight Riders showed plenty of interest in the hard-hitting batter.

“(Mumbai) has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket,” Archer said in a message. “I’m so glad that I’ve finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise.”

Gujarat got three major signings when it bought South Africa’s David Miller for 30 million rupees ($400,000), Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for 24 million rupees ($320,000) and Wriddhiman Saha for 19 million rupees ($253,000).

Sam Billings could be Kolkata’s first choice wicketkeeper this season after he was sold for 20 million rupees ($266,000) and Chennai Super Kings got Chris Jordan for 36 million rupees ($480,000).

British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who fell unconscious while conducting the bidding on Saturday, said in a video message that he was “absolutely fine” but could not “give a 100% performance” and had stayed away on the second day of the bidding.

Charu Sharma, an Indian sports commentator and quiz master, who replaced Edmeades on Saturday continued to conduct the auction n the southern city of Bengaluru on Sunday.

