ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Trippier’s free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkcmZ_0eDMsaHY00
1 of 3

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a third straight Premier League victory on Sunday.

The England full back’s 35th-minute goal helped Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone on an afternoon when VAR played a key role.

Trippier’s decisive effort came after referee Craig Pawson had been advised to change his decision to award a penalty. The official also had to rule out Ollie Watkins’ equalizer for offside on the advice of VAR.

Midtable Villa mounted a concerted second-half fightback, but ultimately was unable to trouble goalkeeper Martin Dubravka enough to prevent his team winning three in a row for the first time since November 2018.

Joe Willock sent a 20th-minute shot wide of Emiliano Martinez’s left post after Chris Wood had made a nuisance of himself on the edge of the Villa penalty area and, with Ryan Fraser repeatedly finding space down the left, Newcastle looked marginally the more threatening.

The hosts were awarded a 31st-minute penalty by Pawson after Willock had been tripped by Calum Chambers, but a VAR check revealed contact had taken place inches outside the area.

However Trippier, who scored his first goal for the club from a free kick against Everton on Tuesday, repeated the feat with the help of a slight deflection off Emi Buendia’s thigh.

Wood sent a 43rd-minute shot well wide after Willock robbed Douglas Luiz and the Newcastle striker deflected John McGinn’s shot just past his own post in stoppage time.

Newcastle was dealt a blow, however, within three minutes of the restart when Trippier, who had shaken off a calf problem to start, went down after being stamped on his foot and was unable to continue.

“He’s gone for an X-ray at the hospital,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “We’re keeping everything crossed hoping that there’s no broken bone.”

Villa had resumed in determined mood, with Buendia in particular looking keen to make amends, and Watkins fired over from distance and Matty Cash across the face of goal in quick succession.

Dubravka made his first save of note to claim Luiz’s 56th-minute free kick, although was far from extended in doing so, while Martinez was relieved to see Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal-bound effort deflected wide by Cash’s lunge at the other end.

The visitors thought they had leveled when Watkins headed home at the far post after Philippe Coutinho’s shot had looped up off Fabian Schar with 61 minutes gone, but after a lengthy VAR check his effort was ruled out for offside.

Steven Gerrard’s men piled on the pressure to leave Newcastle defending stoutly as time ran down, with Danny Ings and Leon Bailey having replaced Watkins and Buendia, but the hosts held firm.

“It shows we’re in a good place at the moment,” Howe said. “We’ve worked incredibly hard. In the last three games, I don’t think there’s been any secret to how we’ve won the games.

“I don’t think they’ve been fluent footballing performances where we’ve played from back to front and all the things that we potentially want to do in the future but it’s been very disciplined, hard-working, a lot of energy, a lot of teamwork, team spirit, togetherness that have made the difference for us.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Matty Cash
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Philippe Coutinho
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
kion546.com

Trippier out for Newcastle with broken foot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans have shown the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence and only said he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.” Trippier is one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership. He scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
NEWCASTLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Free Kick#Goal Kick#Ap#Var#Everton
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Jenas: Disastrous for Newcastle if Trippier injury serious

Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Kieran Trippier's injury must be a concern for the club. He wrote for BBC Sport: "It would be disastrous for Newcastle if Kieran Trippier's foot injury is serious - yes, he is already that important to them. "Hopefully the problem he suffered in Sunday's...
SOCCER
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Burnley

Fabinho has given Liverpool the lead just before half time at Burnley in what has been a tough first 45 minutes for the Reds and you can watch the goal here. The goal came from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner from the left which Sadio Mane flicked on and the Brazilian smashed home after his initial effort was saved by Nick Pope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Dawson header rescues West Ham a point against Leicester City

West Ham United secured a late point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jarrod Bowen’s opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira but Craig Dawson struck late from a corner to keep the Hammers in the Champions League race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dawson snatches West Ham dramatic last-gasp point at Leicester

West Ham United defender Craig Dawson's stoppage-time equaliser ensured Leicester City's frustrating Premier League season continued as he earned his side a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The major talking point of the game came pre-match with Kurt Zouma named in the West Ham starting XI,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle’s Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

London (AFP) – Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Newcastle’s “upcoming fixtures” after fracturing a bone in his foot during a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, the club said on Monday. The England full-back has been impressive for Eddie Howe’s side since...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy