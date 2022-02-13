ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

By AP with Christine Winter
KDRV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, trying to end a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Police seize $25,000 worth of heroin in bust at residence

CHICKASAW, Alabama (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit seized $25,000 worth of heroin in a drug bust at a Chickasaw residence earlier this week. Police arrested Beck Edward Nodd Jr., 42, on drug trafficking charges. Officers executing a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home in the...
CHICKASAW, AL
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
KDRV

Law enforcement raids indoor illegal marijuana grow in Murphy

MURPHY, Ore. — Investigators from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) raided an illegal indoor marijuana grow operation on Tuesday along Williams Highway in Murphy, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officers with JMET served the search warrant at a property in the 7000-block of Williams Highway. During the...
MURPHY, OR
Metro International

Angry Canada truckers block busiest bridge with U.S.; Trudeau faces grilling

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Angry Canadian truckers were blocking the busiest crossing with the United States on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to face legislators later in the day to discuss the growing crisis. Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic first arrived...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Economy#Protest#Ap#Canadian#The Associated Press
Boston Globe

Canada moves to open blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa truckers won’t budge

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian law enforcement officials said Sunday that they were preparing to reopen a major international bridge that had been blockaded by protesters for almost a week, raising hopes for industries, especially auto manufacturing, slowed to a near standstill by the unrest. But at the footstep of Parliament some 500 miles to the northeast, they appeared powerless to quell the near-chaos.
AMERICAS
deadlinedetroit.com

'Freedom Convoy' Covid rules protest by Canadian truckers blocks Ambassador Bridge traffic to Detroit

Truckers protesting Canada's Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions blocked traffic Monday on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. After an overnight shutdown of U.S.-bound traffic, the critical span reopened, Windsor Police tweeted at 5:52 a.m. But by 9 a.m., protesters again snarled traffic on a Wyandotte Street bridge approach, CBC reporter Chris Ensing tweets at 9 a.m. A trickle of big rigs were getting through.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salon

Canadian police clear anti-vax protesters from Ambassador Bridge to U.S.

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy" to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Big Country News

Canadian Police Clear Vehicles on US-Canadian Border Bridge, Blocking Major Trade Route

WINDSOR, Ontario — The vehicles are gone but protesters lingered at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, keeping it closed for a fifth day. The number of demonstrators on foot continued to grow as they were joined by new ones through the morning and early afternoon. What began as several dozen grew to several hundred, nearly the size of the Canadian police on scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
PROTESTS
New York Post

Trudeau reportedly eyes emergency powers to end COVID protests in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke emergency powers to end the ongoing protests across the country against COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked a key US-Canadian border bridge, according to a report. Trudeau, 50, will use the country’s Emergencies Act to stop the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protesters who have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada PM to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with protests - CBC

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke the little-used Emergencies Act to give his government extra powers to deal with protesting truckers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Monday. The CBC, which did not give a source for the report, said Ottawa had no plans...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy