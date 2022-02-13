Vanguard players slam spawns as “getting worse” despite game being months old

Xbox Game Pass is getting one of its highest-rated games to date, but subscribers will not only need to wait until March to get their hands on the game, but not everyone will even qualify to play it. The game in question is not available on Xbox One, only on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. If you're a subscriber on Xbox One, you're simply out of luck. With as many cross-gen games that are releasing, subscribers on Xbox One haven't missed much yet, but this is slowly but surely going to change, and on March 29 when Crusader Kings III is added, the missing out will begin. The critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game is coming to Xbox Series X|S (and PS5) on March 29. And when it does, it will come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on PC. How long it will be available though, we don't know. Hopefully, for subscribers, it will be around for a while, as it's a game with an infamously steep learning curve that can take weeks to grasp.

