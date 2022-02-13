ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanguard players slam spawns as “getting worse” despite game being months old

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard players have slammed the game and claimed multiplayer spawns are “getting worse”, despite the 2021 title now being a few months old. It’s fair to say that Vanguard’s life cycle did not get off to the start Activision would have been hoping for, with the game even...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spawning#Game Mechanics#Activision#Cod#Vanguard
